Speech to Text for Officials say kids suffered carbon monoxide exposure, taken to hospital

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

you to install carbon monoxide detectors in your boats and r-vs. that's after three kids were exposed -- making for a scary situation in parke county. it happened yesterday night -- just before 7:30 -- at the main boat ramp at the "raccoon state recreation" area. that's according to the bellmore volunteer fire department. officials said they found a motionless -- but breathing -- 10-year-old boy. in total -- officials said three kids were suffering from carbon monoxide exposure. all of them were taken to hendricks county hospital. officials said an exhaust problem -- likely caused the carbon monoxide build up in the boat's cabin area. the hoosier state is the 20th "worst" overall