Speech to Text for Parts of house damaged following evening fire

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

haute... that's your top story at this hour. thanks for joining us for news 10 nightwatch. i'm alia blackburn. parts of a terre haute home are ruined tonight following a fire. that's according to officials. it happened around 8:30 at a house on fifth avenue. the terre haute fire department told us no one was home at the time. it's unclear "what" caused the fire. we'll be sure to bring you the latest as it becomes available. officials are warning