Speech to Text for Non-profits seeing great results at Little Italy Festival

the "little" italy festival is making a "big" impact in vermillion county ... it's been going on all weekend in clinton, indiana... the little italy festival continues to be a celebration of heritage and fun for the community. and as news 10s garrett brown explains .. it's bringing in more than just a good time for the area. this is the fifty third year for the little italy festival in clinton. that makes it now one of the oldest running festivals in indiana. a festival that has been supporting non-profit organizations since the beginning. in the middle of the strip at the little italy festival you'll find the clinton lion's club tent. for over fifty years they have been here with their salami and cheese roulette game. it's a fundraiser that makes up a third of their yearly fundraising for their community programs. "plus our motto is we serve and this is a way that we can live up to that motto and serving our community." but they are not alone. there are nearly ten other non-profits at the festival itself or around town for the occasion. it's been one of the main goals of the festival to promote these local organizations since the beginning. "well actually the festival was started by a group of non profits. the lions club kind of had the idea and went with it and so through that its kind of grown and spread." what the festival is excited about is seeing the younger generations getting involved. especially with some of the schools raising funds for their efforts. festival organizers just hope these kids will inspire more to attend the weekend long event. "its great to have the older people with the tradition but the younger people have new ideas to get it going and get out their on social media and things like that and kind of meet people where they are so i think that's important and i think that's just going to help the festival grow." but as long as the community continues to show up to show off their heritage. these local non-profits will continue to raise money for their causeto benefit those they serve. "well we hope it continues to bring the community together we still need to support this effort, this community wide effort we must get behind and continue to support." labor day is the last day to visit the little italy festival. their hours monday will be from eleven in the morning to nine thirty at night. and if you would like to learn more about the festival go to our website at wthitv.com. back to you. if you were out at the festival.... hopefully you stayed cool because it was and still