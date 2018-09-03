Speech to Text for Brewing company celebrates grand opening in Paris

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

opening-vo off top today was the official grand opening for "lot 50 brewing company". the idea was started by three friends who liked brewing their own beer. the owners told news 10 they want lot 50 to be family friendly. you can find board games -- ping pong -- shuffle board and other games for everyone to enjoy while you're there. "you know we all have families and we think that's important to spend quality time together with our families." lot 50 brewing company has been open since may. they also have some of their own home brewed beers on tap. [b16]casey popcorn festival-wipe vo a lot of folks are expected to "pop-in"