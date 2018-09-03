Speech to Text for Little Italy 5k helps out local dance team

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

early this morning. the "south vermillion middle school dance team" and the "clinton breakfast optimist club" hosted the "little italy 5k". the one mile and 5k was open to all runners of all ages. for many -- the little italy festival is part of a tradition and this is one way to give back. "i'm a former grape queen so everything i can do in the festival i love it. i feel like it's a good start because everyone gets to come together." money raised will go to the dance team at south vermillion middle school. funds will help out with competition costs and other needs throughout their season. the little italy festival continues all weekend... we have a link to the "official" list of dates and times -- plus events on our website... wthi-tv-dot-com. a trip to illinois may lead you to this new brewing spot in paris... [b14]lot 50 grand