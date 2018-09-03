Clear

Brazil Clay County Airport hosts fly-in event for community

The sunny conditions made it easy to take flight on Saturday.

Posted: Mon Sep 03 05:55:05 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Sep 03 05:55:06 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Brazil Clay County Airport hosts fly-in event for community

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

morning. the brazil clay county airport hosted a fly-in today. local aviation lovers and pilots met up to show off their aircrafts and hang out for the day. people who brought their planes either fly for a living -- or used to. this is the first time in years the airport has held an event like this. organizers said it's about showing love to aviation and sparking interest in the community. "if one person comes out of this thing and learns something they didn't know before or maybe takes a step toward aviation the aviation career. we've won." clark said the "free" event was a way to give back to the community. [b10]x tomorrow-mon gfx+open day 2 of the "little italy festival" in vermillion
Terre Haute
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 78°
Robinson
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 78°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 76°
Rockville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 78°
Casey
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 76°
Brazil
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 78°
Marshall
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 78°
Warm Labor Day, with a few afternoon sprinkles possible.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sycamore Winery kicks off Labor Day holiday with family-friendly celebration

Image

Officials say kids suffered carbon monoxide exposure, taken to hospital

Image

Parts of house damaged following evening fire

Image

Deming Pool closes for the summer

Image

Non-profits seeing great results at Little Italy Festival

Image

Annual Popcorn Festival underway in Casey

Image

Brewing company celebrates grand opening in Paris

Image

Little Italy 5k helps out local dance team

Image

Brazil Clay County Airport hosts fly-in event for community

Image

Report: 1 in 5 Indiana residents experience 'food hardship'

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cybersecurity concerns persist as Election Day nears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home