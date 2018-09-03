Speech to Text for Brazil Clay County Airport hosts fly-in event for community

morning. the brazil clay county airport hosted a fly-in today. local aviation lovers and pilots met up to show off their aircrafts and hang out for the day. people who brought their planes either fly for a living -- or used to. this is the first time in years the airport has held an event like this. organizers said it's about showing love to aviation and sparking interest in the community. "if one person comes out of this thing and learns something they didn't know before or maybe takes a step toward aviation the aviation career. we've won." clark said the "free" event was a way to give back to the community.