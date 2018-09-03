Clear

Report: 1 in 5 Indiana residents experience 'food hardship'

A new report on hunger says nearly a fifth of Indiana households with children struggle to find enough money to feed their loved ones.

Posted: Mon Sep 03 05:54:24 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Sep 03 05:54:24 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Report: 1 in 5 Indiana residents experience 'food hardship'

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

-- and education is "not" the only concern for school leaders. statistics show hungry families are on the rise throughout the country.. those numbers -- include children right here in vigo county. news 10s garrett brown explains whats being done to keep kids fed during the year. it's new for you tonight on nightwatch. earlier this week on news 10 we told you that for the first time in 7 years, hunger rates are on the rise. the biggest factors causing this are lower wages and higher costs for food. but this is a situation the vigo county school corporation says it's been long prepared for. the vigo county school corporations food services does more than just plan out meals for the week. food services also helps those students who can't afford food. "i mean we've been pretty steady for the past four or five years. when i mean by steady i mean anywhere between fifty five and fifty seven percent." so far this year 56.4% of the vigo county school corporations students receive free or reduced meals. the program is funded by the usda. it covers the cost for these kids to get decent meals. it's a program that the school corporation says isn't going to waste. "you go to those schools where they are in the eighty five, ninety percent their plates are clean. i don't care what we have on them. they have eaten everything we can serve them." but some of the schools have started up their own separate programs as well. sarah scott middle school has its own food pantry which is used by a majority of the school. "at least eighty percent of our students use this service if not more. baeslers and catholic charities. we have people for isu that donate to us." so far the pantry has been fully stocked for the school year. helping these kids one meal at a time. but soon they will need to reach out for more support from the community. "it just shows me that there is a great need for it and that we're doing something great that really impacts our community because our kids are part of this community and we want to make sure that we help them out as much as we can." if you would like to learn more about the free or reduced meal program or about the sarah scott middle school food pantry we'll have that information on our website at wthitv.com. back to you. starting today -- dining out in vigo county will cost you a little extra. [b6]vigo co food
Terre Haute
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 78°
Robinson
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 78°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 76°
Rockville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 78°
Casey
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 76°
Brazil
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 78°
Marshall
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 78°
Warm Labor Day, with a few afternoon sprinkles possible.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sycamore Winery kicks off Labor Day holiday with family-friendly celebration

Image

Officials say kids suffered carbon monoxide exposure, taken to hospital

Image

Parts of house damaged following evening fire

Image

Deming Pool closes for the summer

Image

Non-profits seeing great results at Little Italy Festival

Image

Annual Popcorn Festival underway in Casey

Image

Brewing company celebrates grand opening in Paris

Image

Little Italy 5k helps out local dance team

Image

Brazil Clay County Airport hosts fly-in event for community

Image

Report: 1 in 5 Indiana residents experience 'food hardship'

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cybersecurity concerns persist as Election Day nears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home