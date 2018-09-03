Speech to Text for Report: 1 in 5 Indiana residents experience 'food hardship'

-- and education is "not" the only concern for school leaders. statistics show hungry families are on the rise throughout the country.. those numbers -- include children right here in vigo county. news 10s garrett brown explains whats being done to keep kids fed during the year. it's new for you tonight on nightwatch. earlier this week on news 10 we told you that for the first time in 7 years, hunger rates are on the rise. the biggest factors causing this are lower wages and higher costs for food. but this is a situation the vigo county school corporation says it's been long prepared for. the vigo county school corporations food services does more than just plan out meals for the week. food services also helps those students who can't afford food. "i mean we've been pretty steady for the past four or five years. when i mean by steady i mean anywhere between fifty five and fifty seven percent." so far this year 56.4% of the vigo county school corporations students receive free or reduced meals. the program is funded by the usda. it covers the cost for these kids to get decent meals. it's a program that the school corporation says isn't going to waste. "you go to those schools where they are in the eighty five, ninety percent their plates are clean. i don't care what we have on them. they have eaten everything we can serve them." but some of the schools have started up their own separate programs as well. sarah scott middle school has its own food pantry which is used by a majority of the school. "at least eighty percent of our students use this service if not more. baeslers and catholic charities. we have people for isu that donate to us." so far the pantry has been fully stocked for the school year. helping these kids one meal at a time. but soon they will need to reach out for more support from the community. "it just shows me that there is a great need for it and that we're doing something great that really impacts our community because our kids are part of this community and we want to make sure that we help them out as much as we can." if you would like to learn more about the free or reduced meal program or about the sarah scott middle school food pantry we'll have that information on our website at wthitv.com. back to you. starting today -- dining out in vigo county will cost you a little extra. [b6]vigo co food