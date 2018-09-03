Speech to Text for Teenager hit by car in Vigo County, injuries non-life threatening

a crash in vigo county ... thanks for joining us for news 10 nightwatch. i'm alia blackburn. a teenager is recovering from non-life threatening injuries. that's after police said he was hit by a car last night in vigo county. it happened around 10 o'clock on state road 63 -- near murphy street in prairieton. indiana state police said 18- year-old "jacob mcdaniel" was walking south -- when he was hit by a car. mcdaniel was taken to terre haute regional hospital. the driver was not injured. police said the very light rain -- dark of the night and mcdaniel being in or near the roadway are still being investigated.