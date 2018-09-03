Speech to Text for Partly sunny, with an afternoon pop up possible. Hot.

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

Labor Day: Partly sunny, with an afternoon pop up possible. Hot. High: 90° Monday Night: Mostly clear, warm. Low: 70° Tuesday: Sunny and HOT (Heat index 100°) High: 90° Detailed Forecast: Moving into Labor day, we're looking to have some hot weather. If you have a pool, today and tomorrow are going to be great "last days of summer" to use it. Temperatures topping out at 90 today, and an afternoon sprinkle is not completely out of the question. Tonight we'll clear out, and we'll carry the heat over into our Tuesday. Tomorrow will be sunny and hot as well, with a heat index touching the triple digits. The good news is, relief is coming. Daily rain chances from Wednesday through the weekend are looking to cool us back off into the upper 70's as early as Friday. Download our Alexa Skill now! Text alexa to 89031