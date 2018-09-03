Clear

Partly sunny, with an afternoon pop up possible. Hot.

Labor Day: Partly sunny, with an afternoon pop up possible. Hot. High: 90° Monday Night: Mostly clear, warm. Low: 70° Tuesday: Sunny and HOT (Heat index 100°) High: 90°

Posted: Mon Sep 03 05:35:49 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Sep 03 05:37:01 PDT 2018

Labor Day: Partly sunny, with an afternoon pop up possible. Hot. High: 90° Monday Night: Mostly clear, warm. Low: 70° Tuesday: Sunny and HOT (Heat index 100°) High: 90° Detailed Forecast: Moving into Labor day, we're looking to have some hot weather. If you have a pool, today and tomorrow are going to be great "last days of summer" to use it. Temperatures topping out at 90 today, and an afternoon sprinkle is not completely out of the question. Tonight we'll clear out, and we'll carry the heat over into our Tuesday. Tomorrow will be sunny and hot as well, with a heat index touching the triple digits. The good news is, relief is coming. Daily rain chances from Wednesday through the weekend are looking to cool us back off into the upper 70's as early as Friday.
Terre Haute
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 78°
Robinson
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 78°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 76°
Rockville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 78°
Casey
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 76°
Brazil
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 78°
Marshall
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 78°
Warm Labor Day, with a few afternoon sprinkles possible.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

