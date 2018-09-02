Clear

News 10 Sunday morning weather update

Hot and humid as we continue through the holiday weekend.

Posted: Sun Sep 02 08:10:21 PDT 2018
Updated: Sun Sep 02 08:10:22 PDT 2018
Posted By: Erik Piper

dreamer? today expect plenty of sunshine across the valley, as temperatures warm up to 88. an afternoon pop up shower isn't totally out of the question, but most of us stay sunny and dry today. tonight partly cloudy and calm, with lows dropping to 71. labor day will be a steamy one, plenty of sunshine across the valley with temperatures hitting that 90 degree mark.
Terre Haute
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 92°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 90°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 86°
Rockville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 92°
Casey
Broken Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 88°
Brazil
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 92°
Marshall
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 92°
Warming into Labor Day.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

