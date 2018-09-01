Clear

Sunday Night Weather Update

Sunday Night Weather Update

Posted: Sat Sep 01 20:43:51 PDT 2018
Updated: Sat Sep 01 20:43:51 PDT 2018
Posted By: Braden Harp

Speech to Text for Sunday Night Weather Update

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

partly cloudy conditions across the region will set in tonight. temperatures will drop to the lower 70's. tomorrow showers will take over after lunch and temperatures will rise to the upper 80's so expect hot and steamy conditions again. tomorrow night temperatures will drop to the lower 70's and it will be warm through the evening again. i-u football begins its season tonight.. across the region will set in tonight. temperatures will drop to the lower 70's. tomorrow showers will take over after lunch and temperatures will rise to the upper 80's so expect hot and steamy conditions again. tomorrow night temperatures will drop to the lower 70's and it will be warm through the evening again. across the region will set in tonight. temperatures will drop to the lower 70's. tomorrow showers will take over after lunch and temperatures will rise to the upper 80's so expect hot and steamy conditions again. tomorrow night temperatures will drop to the lower 70's and it will be warm through the evening again. across the region will set in tonight. temperatures will drop to the lower 70's. tomorrow showers will take over after lunch and temperatures will rise to the upper 80's so expect hot and steamy conditions again. tomorrow night temperatures will drop to the lower 70's and it will be warm through the evening again. across the region will set in tonight. temperatures will drop to the lower 70's. tomorrow showers will take over after lunch and temperatures will rise to the upper 80's so expect hot and steamy conditions again. tomorrow night temperatures will drop to the lower 70's and it will be warm through the evening again. i-u football begins its season tonight..
Terre Haute
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 68°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 76°
Rockville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Warm up continues, showers on the way.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunday Night Weather Update

Image

News 10 Saturday Morning Update

Image

In The Zone Week 3 Segment 3

Image

In The Zone Week 3 Segment 2

Image

In The Zone Week 3 Segment 1

Image

Pedestrian hospitalized after getting hit by a car in southern Vigo County

Image

Friday Late Forecast

Image

Rebuilding the burnt down cabin

Image

Drug overdose awareness day

Image

Walking for Childhood Cancer

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cybersecurity concerns persist as Election Day nears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home