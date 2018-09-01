Clear

News 10 Saturday Morning Update

Sun and spotty showers for the weekend.

Posted: Sat Sep 01 09:33:55 PDT 2018
Updated: Sat Sep 01 09:33:56 PDT 2018
Posted By: Erik Piper

Speech to Text for News 10 Saturday Morning Update

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

today expect warm temperatures with highs at 85. a few scattered showers could roll through, but we'll also see times of the sun. tonight will be partly cloudy and calm as overnight lows drop to 70. then tomorrow, more scattered showers will be possible throughout the day, as day time highs climb to 86. labor days is looking good to be poolside with highs at 90. temperatures with highs at 85. a few scattered showers could roll through, but we'll also see times of the sun. tonight will be partly cloudy and calm as overnight lows drop to 70. then tomorrow, more scattered showers will be possible throughout the day, as day time highs climb to 86. labor days is looking good to be poolside with highs at 90. music and powerful speeches paid tribute to temperatures with highs at 85. a few scattered showers could roll through, but we'll also see times of the sun. tonight will be partly cloudy and calm as overnight lows drop to 70. then tomorrow, more scattered showers will be possible throughout the day, as day time highs climb to 86. labor days is looking good to be poolside with highs at 90.
Terre Haute
Few Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 93°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 92°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 88°
Rockville
Few Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 93°
Casey
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 90°
Brazil
Few Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 93°
Marshall
Few Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 93°
Warming up with scattered showers.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Saturday Morning Update

Image

In The Zone Week 3 Segment 3

Image

In The Zone Week 3 Segment 2

Image

In The Zone Week 3 Segment 1

Image

Pedestrian hospitalized after getting hit by a car in southern Vigo County

Image

Friday Late Forecast

Image

Rebuilding the burnt down cabin

Image

Drug overdose awareness day

Image

Walking for Childhood Cancer

Image

The latest from the Vigo County Historical Museum

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cybersecurity concerns persist as Election Day nears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home