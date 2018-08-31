Speech to Text for In The Zone Week 3 Segment 3

season with two solid wins over a 4-a and a 3-a school.... tonight the 19th ranked falcons hit the road for the first time this season at covington.. 1st quarter.. christian myers tackle for a loss.. covington would jump out to an early lead.. 1st quarter.. myers running.. big hit.. moves chains.. 2nd quarter.. brennan ellis to jonathan kilgore.. touchdown.. 14-8 trojans.. north vermillion would get another touchdown before halftime.. but that's where this game shuts down.. lightning postpones the game at halftime.. north vermillion leads covington 15-14 .. they'll resume this game tomorrow afternoon at 2 p-m. [g3]no 10 south vermillion rp-vo south vermillion and riverton parke playing for the milk can trophy tonight in clinton.. 3rd quarter.. corey miller 28 yard touchdown.. 21-0.. 3rd quarter.. thomas brooks 3rd quarter.. thomas brooks 1st down run.. leads to field goal try.. fg blocked by brandon hazzard.. 4th quarter.. 4th down.. hazzard sack.. 3 tackles for loss in the defensive stop.. but the panther offense just never got going against this wildcat defense.. south vermillion claims the milk can in a shutout win.. 28-0 over r-p.. paris had one of our more impressive wins in week one of the season last week in illinois... the tigers went on the road and won at newton, the tigers tonight were looking to open the season with two straight road victories... paris was at casey- westfield... paris need all of 35 seconds to get on the scoreboard.....qb caleb gates and josh wilmoth hook up for a 46 yard touchdown reception. tigers seven- nothing... noah livingston is a good basketball player for casey, not bad at football... the little guy breaks some tackles and moves the chains for a warriors first down... casey wold march the ball down the field, but paris would come up with a big red zone turnover....caleb mullinex with the interception... paris wins 33-9.... great start to the season for the tigers with two road wins.... its time now for our sports 10 spirit award for week three... northview sullivan south vermillion south vermillion next up is our first sports 10 smashes of the year.... smashes of the year.... riverton parke's keaton allen [g7]play of the night-vo our subway play of the night.... northview night.... northview trevor cook one-handed td catch [g8]fantasy stars-full the sports 10 top five fantasy stars of the night... th south kenyon sholty - fumble recovery, int, forced fumble, td north knox rb - gavyn doane - 215 rushing, 3 tds, 4 two-point northview qb - trey shaw - 215 total yards, 4 total tds north central rb - dawson basiner - 301 total total tds north central rb - dawson basiner - 301 total yards, 5 tds eastern greene wr - jaden evans - 6 catches -134 dawson basiner - 301 total yards, 5 tds eastern greene wr - jaden evans - 6 catches -134 yards, 2 tds yards, 2 tds