In The Zone Week 3 Segment 2

on the gridiron as terre haute north and terre haute south faced bloomington north and south... which city would earn the bragging rights .... terre haute south was a bloomington north... third quarter....south trailing 21-5 when the braves go to work... collins turner who threw for 169 yards finds kc bender for a touchdown....br aves get the two-point conversions, they trail by eight... fourth quarter, braves continuing the comeback....tur ner to his big tight end kenyon sholty.... south down 21-19.... they go for two and tie.....they get it on the qb sneak by turner .....braves rally from 16 down to tie it and force overtime... south got the ball first in ot, jase dressler rips off a 10- yard score, good guys up 28-21.... dressler ran for 104 yards... if south can get a stop, they'll win.... kenyon sholty, who had a monster game on both sides of the ball forces a fumble.... south lands on it, ballgame... terre haute south wins a thriller 28-21 in overtime....braves have won back to back games for the first time since 2014.... terre haute north was at bloomington south ... rough start for the patriots.....dow n 21-nothing in the second quarter.... they need something to go their way....jace russell with a big kickoff return to get some life in north... qb tristan elder finds his running back zach simm-in-ohh out the backfield for a first down deep in bloomington south territory... elder then shows off his arm, what a beautiful deep bomb to josh humphrey who makes a specticular touchdown catch over the defender.... bloomington south rolls 52- 14 over terre haute north, patriots are now 1-2 on the 14 over terre haute north, patriots are now 1-2 on the season.... [f7]no 6 linton patriots are now 1-2 on the season.... linton enters this season top 10 in the state all-time in wins, so you can understand why many are hitting the panic button in miner nation with their ohh and two start... it marks the first time linton has dropped their first two games of the season since 1991.... things not any easier tonight for linton.... they hostd 3a, number 10 monrovia... the bulldogs trying to add to a first half lead but gavin house isn't having any part of that, great play for the pick. down 21-0 in the second half the miners looking for some semblance of offense. after the bobbled snap quarterback trey goodman picks up a nice gain for linton. but the drive would stall and that was the story of the night. here the miners pinned back on the one give up the safety. that would cap the scoring. linton falls to 0-3 on the year after the shutout. north knox looking for its first win of the season, warriors on the road at tecumseh.. first win of the season, warriors on the road at north knox looking for its first win of the season, warriors on the road at tecumseh.. opening kickoff .. cole richter to midfield.. warriors with nice starting position.. same drive.. richter gets into the redzone.. first down warriors.. then.. richter touchdown... 6-0 north knox.. 2 point conversion.. gavyn doane in for a 8-0 lead.. and that was just the start 2 point conversion.. gavyn doane in for a 8-0 lead.. and that was just the start for north knox.. and that was just the start for north knox.. gavyn doane another big night.. 215 yards rushing and three touchdowns.. the warriors roll to their first win of the season.. final score 52-7 over the braves.. [f9]no 8 washington princeton-vo washington with a big eight conference game at princeton.. gerit bock pass to dominic hardiman.. touchdown princeton.. bock pass to near sideline.. great play by receiver to get foot inbounds.. leads to a field goal .. the hatchets struggle again tonight .. they couldn't get on the board until late.. washington drops to 0-3 on the year with a 36-14 loss to the tigers. still to come we'll head up north and let you know how north vermillion, south vermillion and rp did .... and we have action from the land of lincoln between casey-westfield and paris... in the zone, will be right back... welcome back