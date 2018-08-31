Speech to Text for In The Zone Week 3 Segment 1

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

season... we're starting to see some teams that could have special years... teams like northview, sullivan, eastern greene and north central just to name a few.... and we still had some teams looking for win number one tonight like linton, north knox and washington .....its early, those teams still have time to get things going... in all we action from 11 games from around the wabash valley... casey, you mentioned northview and sullivan .... they are both unbeaten, one though would take their first loss of the season tonight as they faced each other in a key wic showdown... many believe the arrows and knights are the top two teams in the wic and the winner of their matchup would be the favorite to win the west division and the conference title! the 4a, 12th ranked knights hosted the 3a ....17th ranked arrows in this key wic contest... northview got the ball first....trey shaw finds his favorite target trevor cook, you see that....a one-handed grab by cook, who then races 30 yards for the touchdown... take another look at this the touchdown... take another look at this one-handed catch by trevor cook....he goes all odell beckham junior... third quarter.... northview running back mj shelton with an impressive 20 yard td run...the final couple of yards he broke sullivan tackles on his way into the endzone...shelt on rushed for 110 yards .... knights up 21-7.... next time northview gets the ball, its that trey shaw guy.... sullivan held him down for about two and half quarters, but there is no way you can stop this superstar for four quarters... shaw puts northview up 28-7...ball game right ... sulivan is to good to go down like that..... kyle vernelson takes the toss and finds paydirt from 8 yards out...sullivan down two scores... fourth quarter... sullivan makes things very interesting... jack conner the pump fake to jackson shake ....sullivan down 28- 20....northview couldn't stop shake tonight...eight catches for him for 72 yards... with seven minutes to go in the game, northview's 21 catches for him for 72 yards... with seven minutes to go in the game, northview's 21 points lead is down to eight ... who do the knights go to....superman...aka trey shaw.... very first offensive play after the sullivan touchdown the northview senior races 52 yards....shaw had four total touchdowns in the game...and 215 total yards of offense ... northview would scores the games next 22 points... northview blows this thing open late, winning 50-20... the knights hand the arrows their first wic loss since 2015.... west vigo opened wic play with a home game against west vigo opened wic play with a home game against west vigo opened wic play with a home game against greencastle .... tiger cubs have a special running back in damon moody...kid runs just like his last name, with an attitude...he racked up 199 yards and two scores for greencastle ... west vigo would stop the greencastle drive with some great penentration from the d- line....jason melville gets the sack ....the big dog eats ..... west vigo qb dane andrews gets drilled as he throws the ball, but he's still able to complete it to aiden fuller... the west vigo senior picks up some yardage out to midfield... later in the drive... andrews running for his life, this is a beautiful throw across his body drops it right in zander wilbur's bread basket ... can't throw that pass any better, wilbur races down the sidelines for a west vigo score... vikings started good, but its greencastle would finished.... tiger cubs win 23-12 .... what a start to the season its been for parke heritage... in the team's first year.. the wolves have already won the programs very first game.. it's the first winning streak with two wins in a row.. and now..they've earned their very first ranking... the wolves are 10th in the 1a polls.. but it's the toughest test yet, as they faced second ranked north central..... thunderbirds playing host to the visitors from parke heritage in the ranked showdown.. first quarter action ty thompson caps off an impressive drive for north central. he keeps it himself, the touchdown makes it 6-0 t-birds. check out this play on the ensueing kickoff. trevor rapp back deep to receive the kick. he takes it on a hop and the sea parts for rapp. he turns the corner and flies up the sideline...one man to beat, no problem. rapp runs it back and ties things up. but the t- birds answer right back with the strong ground game. and this young man had himself a night. dawson basinger with a 61 yard run on his way to over 300 yards and 5 touchdowns. north central keeps the offense rolling. they stay perfect with a 62-36 win over parke heritage. that's just the start for us on in the zone.. that's just the start for us on in the zone.. coming up next terre haute north and south both look for wins in bloomington.. plus the linton miners hope to get on track.. find out if they could get their first win of the season.. that's next on in the