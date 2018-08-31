Clear

Friday Late Forecast

Friday Late Forecast

Posted: Fri Aug 31 19:50:05 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Aug 31 19:50:05 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Friday Late Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

around 8 mph. chance of precipitation is 10%. saturday partly sunny, slight chance of thundershower s with a high near 88. south southwest wind 7 to 11 mph. saturday night partly cloudy, with a low around 70. and muggy with a low around 70. south southeast wind around 8 mph. chance of precipitation is 10%. saturday partly sunny, slight chance of thundershower s with a high near 88. south southwest wind 7 to 11 mph. saturday night partly cloudy, with a low around 70. and muggy with a low around 70. south southeast wind around 8 mph. chance of precipitation is 10%. saturday partly sunny, slight chance of thundershower s with a high near 88. south southwest wind 7 to 11 mph. saturday night partly cloudy, with a low around 70. and muggy with a low around 70. south southeast wind around 8 mph. chance of precipitation is 10%. saturday partly sunny, slight chance of thundershower s with a high near 88. south southwest wind 7 to 11 mph. saturday night partly cloudy, with a low around 70. and muggy with a low around 70. south southeast wind around 8 mph. chance of precipitation is 10%. saturday partly sunny, slight chance of thundershower s with a high near 88. south southwest wind 7 to 11 mph. saturday night partly cloudy, with a low around 70. south wind around 6 mph. and muggy with a low around 70. south southeast wind around 8 mph. chance of precipitation is 10%. saturday partly sunny, slight chance of thundershower s with a high near 88. south southwest wind 7 to 11 mph. saturday night partly cloudy, with a low around 70. south wind around 6 mph. and muggy with a low around 70. south southeast wind around 8 mph. chance of precipitation is
Terre Haute
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 71°
Indianapolis
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 74°
Rockville
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 72°
Casey
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Hot and Humid
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

In The Zone Week 3 Segment 3

Image

In The Zone Week 3 Segment 2

Image

In The Zone Week 3 Segment 1

Image

Pedestrian hospitalized after getting hit by a car in southern Vigo County

Image

Friday Late Forecast

Image

Rebuilding the burnt down cabin

Image

Drug overdose awareness day

Image

Walking for Childhood Cancer

Image

The latest from the Vigo County Historical Museum

Image

22 Pushup challenge

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cybersecurity concerns persist as Election Day nears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home