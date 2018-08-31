Speech to Text for Rebuilding the burnt down cabin

the original cabin was destroyed by fire last year. storm team 10's brady harp was at the cabin today and has more. [c2]cabin update-front pkg rov mon workers tell me building a cabin using techniques from over 100 years ago is a tricky process. they say rebuilding the cabin is time consuming but worth it. ever since the cochran cabin in pioneer village was destroyed by fire last year - the vigo county parks department has been working to replace it. adam grossman: "really we've been building up to this now for months. we went to greene county to reclaim a cabin there and moved it to the park months ago." using logs from an old greene county cabin and logs from right here in vigo county the department is slowly building a new cabin for pioneer village. grossman: "a lot of the logs from the greene county site were too rotten to use so we've got to kind of mix and match logs to make the new cabin work." parks department workers new and old have been working for days to construct the cabin. due to the nature of pioneer style cabins - workers are forced to use techniques modern construction may have left behind. grossman: "we couldn't ask for a better situation forward to try and get this cabin built but it's a tedious process. pioneers did not have this easy and building a cabin is a really tough job." officials say having a new cabin on the road to completion less than a year after the old one was destroyed is important. laura maloney: "the technique may be different from pioneer days but it is really neat to see our staff out here day in and day out really working hard trying to get it up and ready as soon as possible." pioneer days is the first weekend in october. back to you. [c3]wx tease, stats-pod gfx now to