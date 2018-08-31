Clear

Walking for Childhood Cancer

Walking for Childhood Cancer

Posted: Fri Aug 31 16:35:16 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Aug 31 16:35:17 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Walking for Childhood Cancer

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

five hundred miles five different pairs of shoes all for one mission... "the whole purpose is to raise awarness, raise funds for childrens cancer oncology camps across america which is about one hundred and fifty of them," along the way, kevin fern travels alone, except for his constant companion.. the iv pole. "the iv pole symbolically, pushing it and the burden of that and how that is such a struggle." kevin knows all too well what it's like to be hooked up to an iv pole. he was diagnosed with hodgkins lymphoma thirty two years ago as a teenager. "i'd be connected to it for two to three hours" /// "so the chemothereapy really the equivolency of what this pole was about and my battle with childhood cancer" it wasn't until he went to a camp for kids with cancer that he was able to feel normal again. "we were all normal there everyone was the same everyone had some type of cancer /// so camps were really special to me and i saw quickly the understanding that you could get from another child." that's why he wants to make sure that every kid with cancer has the oppurtunity to experience these kinds of camps. it's why he's walking thousands of miles to bostons childrens hospital. "the intent is to leave it there as a symbol again of being disconnected from the iv pole and being done with it and walking away from it." and he has added a few special things to the iv pole on the way. "these wristbands are names of children that are going through cancer or in some cases have actually died of cancer and their families have reached out to us as a memorial for them." illinois has three of these camps ...indiana has four. the ferns plan on walking into boston
Terre Haute
Few Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 76°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 79°
Brazil
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Few Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 76°
Hot and Humid
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Walking for Childhood Cancer

Image

The latest from the Vigo County Historical Museum

Image

22 Pushup challenge

Image

President Trump mentions Terre Haute in Evansville

Image

Crews work to build new assisted living facility in Terre Haute

Image

7th Street Construction Update

Image

Indiana State Police works to keep driver safe on Labor Day

Image

Festival time in the Wabash Valley

Image

Friday Early Forecast

Image

Military Museum Event

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cybersecurity concerns persist as Election Day nears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer