Clear

The latest from the Vigo County Historical Museum

The latest from the Vigo County Historical Museum

Posted: Fri Aug 31 16:27:16 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Aug 31 16:27:16 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for The latest from the Vigo County Historical Museum

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

only a few months from being complete. behind me you can see a rendering of what the museum will look like.. news 10 stopped by to see the progress. right now crews are working on the facade. renovations started earlier this year to bring the building up to code. the historical society plans to have the work completed by the end of november. members say they are excited to get things open by march of 20-19. we're extremly excited but we are also still fundraising. so we need to keep working on that. keep that focus to complete our fundraising. historical society members are asking for any donations you can offer. you can find what they're looking for and their contact information on our website at w-t-h-i tv dot com. a group of college students is helping people
Terre Haute
Few Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 76°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 79°
Brazil
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Few Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 76°
Hot and Humid
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Walking for Childhood Cancer

Image

The latest from the Vigo County Historical Museum

Image

22 Pushup challenge

Image

President Trump mentions Terre Haute in Evansville

Image

Crews work to build new assisted living facility in Terre Haute

Image

7th Street Construction Update

Image

Indiana State Police works to keep driver safe on Labor Day

Image

Festival time in the Wabash Valley

Image

Friday Early Forecast

Image

Military Museum Event

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cybersecurity concerns persist as Election Day nears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer