Speech to Text for 22 Pushup challenge

message... it's a message of suicide awareness among veterans. it's the third year of the 22 push up challenge. the hamilton center brings together groups off 22 people to do 22 push ups. the challenge is a message for veterans and active military members to be aware of their resources. organizers say it's about more than just push ups... sometimes it's about being silly but sometimes its about bringing a message. and if one person hears that message and we stop one person from taking that step into hopelessness or suicide then we're doing what we're supposed to do. if you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide.. reach out to anyone at hamilton center. you can find that contact information on our website at w-t-h-i tv dot com.