President Trump mentions Terre Haute in Evansville

Posted: Fri Aug 31 16:16:50 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

as part of his speech last night. steel dynamics announced a 75-million dollar investment in columbia city.. and a 400-million dollar investment in terre haute. the president was in evansville for a political rally. he talked about energy and industry policies in indiana. steel dynamics completed the acquisition of heartland steel in june. we first told you about the deal in may. the facility is in the industrial park in southern vigo county. 22 people..over 22 days.. are pushing out a
