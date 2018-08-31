Speech to Text for 7th Street Construction Update

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a popular street in terre haute again. crews have been working hard on 7th street. there are about three weeks worth of work left on the project. this phase runs between voorhees and wheeler. today -- we caught up with brad utz. he is helping oversee the project. he said he hopes people stay patient. the end result will be well worth the wait. [512]7th street update-sot vo you cant build these jobs without causing some inconvenience to people./// but we try to get the jobs done as quick as we can. utz says to continue to follow the traffic signs in the area. your car could be towed if it is parked in their way. hey kevin what's the