Speech to Text for Indiana State Police works to keep driver safe on Labor Day

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

holidays. if you get pulled over by a state trooper for drinking, there's a good chance you'll have to blow through one of these. but there's something new about it that police say will help them. cars packed gas stations friday getting fueled up for the weekend. but some of these drivers may be hitting the road with more in their systems than gas. the indiana state police are ready with a new tool to catch people driving under the influence. "just a field sobriety test. a backwards count, one leg stands, the ones everyone sees on tv, the finger to nose. we still give those test, with the portable breath test now will allow us to get a number to give us an idea exactly." the indiana state police received seven hundred and twenty alco-sensors f-s-t breathalyzers. troopers are ready to use them this weekend. not only do these breathalyzers get a more precise reading they also can sense alcohol in the air. "but when you get to hard liquor. sometimes hard liquors don't have a distinct smell. you can take that put it in the cab of the vehicle and it will be able to detect if there's alcohol in the air." these officers will still use traditional methods like the field test. but officers now feel better suited to protect people on the roads from others under the influence. "well we're hoping the device will allow us to do is allow us to do our jobs better. make sure that we are being aggressive out here. because ultimately responsibility is for people to come out on a holiday weekend to enjoy their families, enjoy their friends and get home safely." law enforcement remind you that if you drink too much there are rides out their available. they ask you to reach out to friends, family or other services to keep everyone this weekend safe on the road. reporting from the east side of terre hatue. garrett brown news 10. with thousands of people traveling this holiday.. you might expect