Festival time in the Wabash Valley

Posted: Fri Aug 31 15:17:46 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Aug 31 15:17:48 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we begin our round robin here.. reminding you that "the annual little italy festival parade" kicks-off tonight at "6"-o'clock.. that's about "40"-minutes from now. you're looking "at news 10 file footage here". there's still time to get there! "the parade" starts on 9th street and ends "at the festival grounds". "the little italy festival" continues through monday. "a clinton, indiana tradition".. since 19-66.. celebrating its italian heritage. another popp'in good time will have you crossing state lines! "casey, illinois" invites you "to the 31st casey popcorn festival". "tonight".. you can catch the band "generation gap". they take to the stage at "8"-o'clock "central time". " popcorn festival" runs through monday! expect "live" entertainment, lots of activities for the entire family, carnival rides.. and how about "free popcorn" all holiday weekend long?! "count me in"! after you fill-up on popcorn.. make a point to head "to palestine, illinois". it's there.. you'll find "the pioneer city rodeo"! "the 1st rodeo" gets underway at "7"-o'clock tonight "centra time" "at the pioneer city arena". plus.. it's wrangler's kids' night .. that means the 1st "200"-kids receive wrangler hat stickers! besides catching a rodeo.. expect free entertainment, carnival rides and more! "for the more" go to our web site at "wthitv-dot-com". and while you're there.. learn more about "all the featured happenings this weekend"! ////// "news 10 first at 5".. will be
