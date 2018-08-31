Speech to Text for Police say woman batted and threw rotten food at an autistic child for letting her dog out

child". according "to court documents". "60"-year-old "sharon gatti" cared for the child for nearly "45"- minutes. in that time.. "the child" reportedly let gatti's dog out of the house. as punishment.. "police say".. "gatti" threw rotten fish food at the victim.. and hit him the victim repeatedly "with an x-box cord". "police say".. "the child" had a number of red, swollen marks all over his body. "officers" charged "gatti" wi battery on a person less than "14"-years of age. she's currently out-on-bond.. and is to have no contact "with the victim".