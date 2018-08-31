Clear

Nearly 6-foot lizard found roaming back yard

A six-foot lizard has been seen roaming a Florida neighborhood.

Posted: Fri Aug 31 08:21:25 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Aug 31 08:29:07 PDT 2018
Posted By: CNN

Speech to Text for Nearly 6-foot lizard found roaming back yard

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

DAVIE, Fla. -- A six-foot lizard has been seen roaming a Florida neighborhood. It can pose a danger to children and pets, and trappers are trying to locate it.

The lizard, known as the water monitor, has been frequenting back yards in Davie, Florida for at least three weeks. Trappers are out in full force, leaving cages so they can capture the animal.

The lizard is not native to Florida. It's found in Asia and this particular lizard is about six feet in length, and more than two feet wide.

Trappers have been out searching for it to no avail, and the lizard can be dangerous especially around pets and children.

The Lieberman family have two small children, and worry about their safety, after the lizard was found making its rounds on their property three weeks ago.

"They swim. It's a water monitor, so he can swim fast. He can run fast, and he can get ahold of the kids fast. So one bite from them, and it could be pretty devastating," said homeowner Zack Lieberman.

Some neighbors said they believe the lizard may actually be someone's pet that lives nearly, but officials have not confirmed if the lizard is a pet, or who it may belong to.

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 79°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 81°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 79°
Casey
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 76°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 79°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 79°
Warming up with rain chances.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Nearly 6-foot lizard found roaming back yard

Image

Suburban Australian moms adopt baby cows

Image

Partly sunny. A little warmer. Slight chance of rain.

Image

ISU Football wins

Image

THS Girls golf

Image

Crime Stoppers: The Seelyville Dollar General theft

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

West Nile has made it to Jasper County, Illinois

Image

Holocaust museum hosts film screening

Image

The Food for Your Mood event

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cybersecurity concerns persist as Election Day nears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer