Partly sunny. A little warmer. Slight chance of rain.

riday night: Partly cloudy, not as cool and a little more humid. Low: 67° Saturday: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers possible. High: 87°

Posted: Fri Aug 31 03:47:51 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Aug 31 03:54:18 PDT 2018

high today at 87. it'll feel like it's in the 90s. while, it's a slight chance - an isolated shower may develop in the afternoon. clear, but not as cool tonight, with a low at 70. then, mainly sunny tomorrow with a high getting close to 90. scattered showers look possible sunday high at 88. have a great weekend
Terre Haute
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 66°
Robinson
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 66°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 66°
Rockville
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 66°
Casey
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 65°
Brazil
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 66°
Marshall
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 66°
Warming up with rain chances.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Partly sunny. A little warmer. Slight chance of rain.

ISU Football wins

THS Girls golf

Crime Stoppers: The Seelyville Dollar General theft

Thursday Late Forecast

West Nile has made it to Jasper County, Illinois

Holocaust museum hosts film screening

The Food for Your Mood event

The Garrett Sands Kindness Project helps kids with school supplies

Anonymous donor pays off lunch fees at some Vigo County Schools

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Campus police share tips to staying safe

Flu shots already available in some locations

Cybersecurity concerns persist as Election Day nears

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer