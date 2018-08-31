Speech to Text for Partly sunny. A little warmer. Slight chance of rain.

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

high today at 87. it'll feel like it's in the 90s. while, it's a slight chance - an isolated shower may develop in the afternoon. clear, but not as cool tonight, with a low at 70. then, mainly sunny tomorrow with a high getting close to 90. scattered showers look possible sunday high at 88. have a great weekend a look at the morning's top stories we're following for - with a lot of dry hours - a high today at 87. it'll feel like it's in the 90s. while, it's a slight chance - an isolated shower may develop in the afternoon. clear, but not as cool tonight, with a low at 70. then, mainly sunny tomorrow with a high getting close to 90. scattered showers look possible sunday high at 88. have a great weekend [c3]tease 10 (hunger)-vo a look at the morning's top stories we're following for - with a lot of dry hours - a high today at 87. it'll feel like it's in the 90s. while, it's a slight chance - an isolated shower may develop in the afternoon. clear, but not as cool tonight, with a low at 70. then, mainly sunny tomorrow with a high getting close to 90. scattered showers look possible sunday high at 88. have a great weekend [c3]tease 10 (hunger)-vo a look at the morning's top stories we're following for - with a lot of dry hours - a high today at 87. it'll feel like it's in the 90s. while, it's a slight chance - an isolated shower may develop in the afternoon. clear, but not as cool tonight, with a low at 70. then, mainly sunny tomorrow with a high getting close to 90. scattered showers look possible sunday high at 88. have a great weekend [c3]tease 10 (hunger)-vo a look at the morning's top stories we're