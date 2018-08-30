Speech to Text for ISU Football wins

for the indiana state football program.... tonight they took their frustrations and did what they were suppose, pound on a lesser opponent... the sycamores kicked off their season at home against quincy .... isu would take their opening drive in for a score...jaquan keys from three yards out ....guys in blue up seven- nothing... later in the first quarter.... isu finds the endzone again.... jalil kilpatrick on the qb keeper just gets into the endzone on the dive....isu up two scores early... the sycamores defense looked like the 85 bears tonight.... nothing was getting past them....safety jamal jones lowers the boom....isu recorded their first shutout since 2012.... late first half.... titus mccoy takes the handoff and is coming right into your living room....the isu sophomore had a team-high 81 yards on the ground, isu was up 21-nothing at the half ... third quarter...keys finds paydirt for the second time..... sycamores up four scores... fourth quarter...how about former sullivan star dakota caton.... the isu freshman playing in his very first college game tonight, says yeah i need some more playing time... caton takes this punt 71-yards to the house for his first career college score... isu rolls 49- 0.....the sycamores pick up their first win since 2016 and snap a 14-game losing streak ... the players say this win means everything to them, because it the first head coaching win for curt mallory, a coach they love so much! [502]isu react-sot purdue opened their season with a home big ten game against northwestern... boilers would fall behind 14-