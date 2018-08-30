Clear

ISU Football wins

Sycamores beat Quincy

Posted: Thu Aug 30 20:50:55 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Aug 30 20:50:56 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for ISU Football wins

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

for the indiana state football program.... tonight they took their frustrations and did what they were suppose, pound on a lesser opponent... the sycamores kicked off their season at home against quincy .... isu would take their opening drive in for a score...jaquan keys from three yards out ....guys in blue up seven- nothing... later in the first quarter.... isu finds the endzone again.... jalil kilpatrick on the qb keeper just gets into the endzone on the dive....isu up two scores early... the sycamores defense looked like the 85 bears tonight.... nothing was getting past them....safety jamal jones lowers the boom....isu recorded their first shutout since 2012.... late first half.... titus mccoy takes the handoff and is coming right into your living room....the isu sophomore had a team-high 81 yards on the ground, isu was up 21-nothing at the half ... third quarter...keys finds paydirt for the second time..... sycamores up four scores... fourth quarter...how about former sullivan star dakota caton.... the isu freshman playing in his very first college game tonight, says yeah i need some more playing time... caton takes this punt 71-yards to the house for his first career college score... isu rolls 49- 0.....the sycamores pick up their first win since 2016 and snap a 14-game losing streak ... the players say this win means everything to them, because it the first head coaching win for curt mallory, a coach they love so much! [502]isu react-sot purdue opened their season with a home big ten game against northwestern... boilers would fall behind 14-
Terre Haute
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 65°
Robinson
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 63°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 69°
Rockville
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 65°
Casey
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 67°
Brazil
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 65°
Marshall
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 65°
A Comfortable Overnight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

ISU Football wins

Image

THS Girls golf

Image

Crime Stoppers: The Seelyville Dollar General theft

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

West Nile has made it to Jasper County, Illinois

Image

Holocaust museum hosts film screening

Image

The Food for Your Mood event

Image

The Garrett Sands Kindness Project helps kids with school supplies

Image

Anonymous donor pays off lunch fees at some Vigo County Schools

Image

Officer Rob Pitts' family honored at ISU football game

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cybersecurity concerns persist as Election Day nears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer