THS Girls golf

Lady Braves win Travis Smith Golf Tourney

Posted: Thu Aug 30 20:48:40 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Aug 30 20:48:40 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

teams competed in the annual travis smith county match today.... this years event took place at rea park.... 8th hole.. west vigo's number three..... isabela miller chips on to green.. she led the lady vikings with a 51... 9th hole.. terre haute north's number one nikki bonilla pitches close to pin.. she pars thehole.. nikki shot a 43.. how about this putt from terre haute south's mallory snyder ....she drains the long par to force a three way playoff for low medalist.... snyder along with the lady braves hallie baker and sophie boyll all fired a 41. st hole.. playoff.. hallie baker puts her 2nd shot next to the pin.. she'd tap in for birdie to win low medalist...... terre haute south wins the travis smith county match with a team score of 177.... after the big win hallie baker talked about winning the playoff against her teammates.... never got to go against each other. usually seperated when we play. fun to joke around and golf. all years i've been at south always had someone at the top. fun to keep that tradition going this year. tonight
