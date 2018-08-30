Speech to Text for Thursday Late Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

northeast wind 3 to 5 mph. friday partly sunny, with a high near 86. calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the morning. friday night partly cloudy, with a low around 70. south southeast wind around 6 mph. low around 64. north northeast wind 3 to 5 mph. friday partly sunny, with a high near 86. calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the morning. friday night partly cloudy, with a low around 70. south southeast wind around 6 mph. [500]kevin throws to break low around 64. north northeast wind 3 to 5 mph. friday partly sunny, with a high near 86. calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the morning. friday night partly cloudy, with a low around 70. south southeast wind around 6 mph. [500]kevin throws to break welcome back... the last 14 low around 64. north northeast wind 3 to 5 mph. friday partly sunny, with a high near 86. calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the morning. friday night partly cloudy, with a low around 70. south southeast wind around 6 mph. [500]kevin throws to break low around 64. north northeast wind 3 to 5 mph. friday partly sunny, with a high near 86. calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the morning. friday night partly cloudy, with a low around 70. south southeast wind around 6 mph. [500]kevin throws to break low around 64. north northeast wind 3 to 5 mph. friday partly sunny, with a high near 86. calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the morning. friday night partly cloudy, with a low around 70. south southeast wind around 6 mph. [500]kevin throws to break low around 64. north northeast wind 3 to 5 mph. friday partly sunny, with a high near 86. calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the morning. friday night partly cloudy, with a low around 70. south southeast wind around 6 mph. [500]kevin throws to break welcome back... the last 14 games have