Speech to Text for Holocaust museum hosts film screening

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

up its featured exhibit tonight. the education center hosted a screening of the movie"monkey business: the adventures of curious george's creator". the movie told the story of margaret and hans rey. they were the creators of curious george. the character helped them escape from nazi occupied france around the time of world war two. "the fact that candles can tell this story of survival, of grit and determination to families and new audiences is really important to us." the curious george exhibit at the swope art museum in terre haute is still on display. you can see it until september 16th.