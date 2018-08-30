Speech to Text for The Food for Your Mood event

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

your body.. but one organization is concerned about what it does for your emotions. that's why the hamilton foundation held it's "food for your mood" event tonight. it happened at the red barn at sycamore farm in vigo county. health experts spoke about certain foods, their ingrediants, and the impact they have on your mental health. event planners hope people who attended can take away important life skills they can use in the future. "i think people really care about mental health. they really care about their brain and how they can make their brain healthy, and empower themselves to do the right thing when it comes to health and wellness." this is part of the hamilton foundation's third "be the change" event. [b21]candles film screening-vo off top candles holocaust museum in terre haute wrapped