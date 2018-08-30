Speech to Text for The Garrett Sands Kindness Project helps kids with school supplies

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

project have been hard at work... lifting up others ... through acts of giving. that generosity continued today when the group delivered supplies to three vigo county schools. covered: "he was a person that when he did something, he did it with his whole heart and he took pride in every school that he went to." car loads of supplies arrived at fuqua elementary... sarah school middle... and south vigo high schools thursday morning. "here, do you want this one? i'll take it." members of the garrett sands kindness project -- lead by mom jayna sullivan -- unloaded everything from folders to pencils to backpacks. covered: "we went shopping, we saw the backpacks on clearance. we saw that there was lightning mcqueen backpacks and i said this is just perfect. they are the ones garrett would have picked out and we just knew we had to buy them all and we did." the group collected donations for close to two months. covered: "tissues was a big thing for me. we hit every cvs in town to buy all of the tissues when i saw that they were reduced in price." the group presented the supplies to principals and teachers so they could be distributed to students who need them. the donations come at a time when many have already used or lost some of their supplies. covered: "it is for this young man right here." "it is so rare to find a student with that genuine good heart that when they stick out in your mind, it just i think pays tribute to jayna as far as what she's doing following his passing to continue that legacy from his kind heart and i think it's a true reflection of him." covered: "i'm just very thankful for everybody who goes out of their way to help me with these things that i come up with to do." nats: "i love you. i love you." the group tells me they hope to collect school supply donations each year... and they are working on other projects to honor garrett. for more information visit the garrett sands kindness project on facebook. back to you. [b17]vcsc lunch accounts paid-otsl vo that wasn't the only act of kindness for the vigo county school