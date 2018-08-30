Speech to Text for Anonymous donor pays off lunch fees at some Vigo County Schools

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

corporation. today an anonymous donor paid off the lunch fees at two local schools. that amounted to around 15- hundred dollars. school leaders say that means a lot to students and families. "he remembers not having enough food to eat. he's successful and wanted to give some money back and give back to students who may need the same thing that he needed when he was a student." it's no secret that food