Speech to Text for Officer Rob Pitts' family honored at ISU football game

since the death of a terre haute police officer. officer rob pitts died while working a murder case in may. tonight his family received a special honor. news 10 stopped by i-s-u memorial stadium in terre haute. that's where isu football took on quincy. pitts's family served as honorary team captains. tonight we spoke with brooke. she's pitts daughter. she says she was moved by the support. "it was really a great honor. so many people honored him who didn't know him." tonight the team also presented the pitts family with a team jersey with pitts badge number.