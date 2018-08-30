Clear

Officer Rob Pitts' family honored at ISU football game

Officer Rob Pitts' family honored at ISU football game

Posted: Thu Aug 30 19:26:27 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Aug 30 19:26:27 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Officer Rob Pitts' family honored at ISU football game

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

since the death of a terre haute police officer. officer rob pitts died while working a murder case in may. tonight his family received a special honor. news 10 stopped by i-s-u memorial stadium in terre haute. that's where isu football took on quincy. pitts's family served as honorary team captains. tonight we spoke with brooke. she's pitts daughter. she says she was moved by the support. "it was really a great honor. so many people honored him who didn't know him." tonight the team also presented the pitts family with a team jersey with pitts badge number. going out to eat may hit your wallet a little
