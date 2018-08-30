Speech to Text for 'The easiest thing is to take the life of another person and disappear,' Vigo Co. resident arrested

criminal is off the streets. this comes after a hoosier woman said she received disturbing messages. good evening and welcome to news 10 on my fox 10. i'm rondrell moore in for patrece dayton. "the easiest thing is to take the life of another person and disappear." that's just one of the quotes a greencastle woman said she received from a wabash valley man. it prompted an investigation that spans several counties. it started when the greencastle police department sent a message to the brazil police department. [b3]clay county arrest rov mon-fs vo fs rov mon it said jose figueroa sent strange and intimidating text messages to a former co-worker in greencastle. while investigating... brazil police say they later received tips about drug trafficking. officers also say they received video of a man shooting a gun from a window while driving. an investigation revealed that figueroa's real name is erick pedraza. police tracked pedraza to a home in seelyville where they arrested him. the investigation also revealed pedraza had been living in the country illegally. he also faces charges out of daviess county. for a look at those charges just head over to w-t-h-i-tv dot com. [b4]x new at 10-open off top new for you tonight at 10... at least four people