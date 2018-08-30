Speech to Text for Local business raises money to honor veterans

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

officially welcoming residents to their new homes! the chamber of commerce hosted a ribbon cutting today for river front lofts. it's in the former icon building. core redevelopment built the 20-million dollar project. the complex features loft- stlye floorplans. as the name suggests.. it's just on the banks of the wabash river. golfers in the area are teeing up to raise money! that money will help veteran's and their families. news 10 bureau chief gary brian joins us now live with more on the golf tournaments impact. the parking lot at old vincennes country club is packed today. but it is the cause, not the weather, that has golfers teeing up. the golf course at the country club of old vincennes was peaceful thursday afternoon. golfers got ready to hit the green. but that peacefulness was interupted by cannon fire. "we got together and said we need to have a tournament. so i changed jobs and we came here and decided we're going to do it." the golf tournament raises money for folds of honor. folds of honor is a non- profit that provides scholarships for families of veterans that have been killed or disabled in the line of duty. "that's their mission. to date they have awarded 20,000 scholarships in the ten-year period they've been in existence." scholarship's are worth up to five thousand dollars. thursday's tournament raised money for folds of honor as well as saluting the veterans in attendance. "we'll have an invocation, then we will have the national anthem. we will have taps and then there will be thirteen bells. thirteen bells are for the thirteen folds of the flag." twenty seven teams signed up for today's tournament. country club general manager terry schwab says they were surprised by the turnout. "we actually thought we'd get fifteen teams maybe this first year and raise x amount of dollars. we've already tripled already what we thought we'd do. so we're really really excited." "schwab says they are on track to raise thirty thousand dollars. live in vincennes, gary brian news 10." all eyes are on evansville tonight as president