Riverfront Lofts ready for residents

Riverfront Lofts ready for residents

Posted: Thu Aug 30 15:51:31 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Aug 30 15:51:31 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

officially welcoming residents to their new homes! the chamber of commerce hosted a ribbon cutting today for river front lofts. it's in the former icon building. core redevelopment built the 20-million dollar project. the complex features loft- stlye floorplans. as the name suggests.. it's just on the banks of the wabash river. golfers in the area are teeing up to raise money! that money will help
