Clear

Hunger in America, how does it impact us locally?

Posted: Thu Aug 30 15:51:01 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Aug 30 15:51:03 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

for the first time in seven years. it's affecting families right here in the wabash valley. news 10s garrett brown joins us now with more on the changes one food pantry has seen. on news 10 first at five i told you about the report released by the food research and action center. the numbers not only showed this issue on the rise again. it also showed children are at greater risk for going hungry. rita hood volunteers her time at the clay county emergency food pantry in brazil. a big reason for her efforts is because she too comes to them in need of food. "i've been raising my two grand kids now almost all their life, their seven years old. and i have very low income and i don't have any companion to help me and that's ok because god helps me." thursday twenty two families came to the food pantry seeking help. the pantry says it's a number they have seen rise this past year. they say there are multiple factors causing the increase. "in america you think there should be no problem feeding americans, feeding people. with incomes the way it is now these days, with some of the government programs getting changed around. its going to get worse before it gets better." the biggest concern for these volunteers is the children. in the report it shows a jump in food hardships within households with kids. the pantry is beginning to see the older generations taking care of these children in need. "we are definitely seeing more grandparents or ages over sixty years old i should say, seeing a tremendous spike in that and how many grandparents are now raising the children." as for hood she knows firsthand what it's like to rely on the help of others. especially to support her grandkids. hood just hopes that something will be done sooner to help fight hunger.. before its too late. "i just hope someday everything will be back to normal and theres no reason why anybody should starve actually." the clay county emergency food pantry says they are still in constant need of food donations. if you would like to help those in need food and support we'll have that information on how to do so on our website at wthitv.com. back to you. college students also face hunger
