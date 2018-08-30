Speech to Text for Make a Difference: The Girl Scouts

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

and country". well.. "2"-women "from brazil, indiana" have been "serving local girl scouts" for more than "2"-decades! "tw sisters" who have touched hundreds of young girls' hearts. that's why they are "this month's" "make a difference award winners". //////// ...on behalf of wthi tv and williams brothers health care pharmacy i'd like to present to both of you the make a difference award for this month ... carolyn robison and sheralyn stewart wiped away tears after we surprised them with this month's award. twin sisters in their 70's. girls scout leaders in clay county going on 43 years! ...your facebook. how many of you are on facebook?.... on this day, a discussion about how media affects on this day, a discussion about how media affects them. kindof ironic it was the media that interrupted their meeting! carolyn and sheri are trying to teach these girls what they call "back to the basics". how to improve personal interaction and personal relationships. things they say young kids are getting away from thanks to too much technology. ....when you're home with your families... are you talking to each other?... ...they have touched so many girls' lives. they have had girls in their troops that have become teachers, nurses, mothers and they've just taught those girls so much... ...it's a good program and it's good for the girls to learn all this stuff and learn what they can do with their lives and how education helps them. girl scouting is a good way to getting education and scholarships... carolyn and sheri have taught litterally generations of girls in brazil. amazing women who have become emotionally attached to each one. ...we don't change much but they do from the time we had them in scouts and then when they come up and tell ya how much they remember you and the fun that they had it makes a big difference .... the mission of the girl scouts is to build courage, confidence and character. carolyn robison and sheri stewart have helped build decades of character. making the world a better place in clay county, indiana. with photojournalis t marty ledbetter, i'm patrece dayton. ///////// "congratulations"! now.. "if" you-at-home would like to nominate someone "for a make a difference award".. we encourage you to do so .. please visit our website at w-t- h-i t-v-dot-com.. just go to the community section! "news 10 first at five".. will be right back. [f0]break