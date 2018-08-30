Speech to Text for United Methodist Village CEO resignation confirmed

now have confirmation.. into the resignation "of united methodist village's leadership". "2"-days ago.. "u-m-v employee gave us "a letter".. stating c-e-o "paula mcknight" had resigned. since then.. "news 10" has reached-out to the village for confirmation "on that resignation". "today".. "news 10" received a letter from the board of directors "dating back to tuesday". that letter says quote.. "the board of directors of the united methodist village" would like to inform you.. that we have accepted the resignation of paula mcknight as c-e-o of u-m-v "effective immediately". we thank her.. for the contributions she has made to our mission.. especially "3"- straight years of a "5"-star rating. we wish her well .. in the next phase of her career. end quote. "the board went on to say".. the search "for new leadership" is underway. details of that process are forthcoming.