Speech to Text for Local food and beverage tax, what do the stores and restaurants think?

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

>> ellen: anyway...it's thursda! grabbing food while you're out and about.. is going to start costing you "a little more" after this weekend. that's as "the food and beverage tax" goes into effect "on saturday". news 10's.. "sarah lehman".. is "live" inside baesler's market.. with how the tax is causing "a slight headache". "sarah"... //////// susie... it was just a few months ago when we told you the food and beverage tax was passed by the vigo county council. they approved a one percent tax on all food and driniks in the county. that's including things you buy here.. in baeslers. but the problem is that the people here don't really know what they should add the tax to. it was early july when the county council unanimously voted for a one percent food and beverage tax in vigo county. that tax is starting this weekend. while consumers are figuring out how that will affect their wallets. some places are just trying to figure what should be taxed. "as of right now we're still trying to figure out what all we need to add the extra tax to."/// "in some of the letters that we got was you don't add it to anything that's not already taxed so there's kind of a gray area." baesler says their hot bar will get the extra tax. but since their salad bar is cold, it doesn't have the sales tax so they aren't sure if it will get the tax. "so that's where kind of the gray area is trying to figure out exactly what to add that one percent tax to and what not to." he says they've been in contact with the indiana department of revenue and their pricing coordinator to try and get to the bottom of what is taxed in the store. while baesler's still isn't sure what will be taxed in their store...across town resturants like cackleberries knows exactly how this will affect it's customers. "it won't affect us much. it's just a penny. /// i don't think it will be that big of a deal. not like we're gonna have to jack the prices up on anything." popoff says it won't be a big change for customers. "everything will stay the same" /// "it's okay it's a penny" /// "it's not gonna kill em a penny but it's all right" and baseler says... "if it helps terre haute get a new convention center then we're for bettering terre haute." ////// coming up on news 10 @ 6 i'm going to break down exactly how the tax works and how much more you will pay everytime you go out to eat. live in baeslers sarah lehman news 10. back to you. //////// "continuing coverage" for you a this hour.. as we