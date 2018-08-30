Home
News
Local News
Crime
Education
Health
Indiana
Illinois
Southern Indiana
US & World
Video
Bicentennial
Campaign 2018
Weather
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Hey Kevin!
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radars
Tower Cams
Weather Blog
Sports
College
High School
Indiana State
Features
Off the Beaten Path
Community Calendar
Community Spotlight
Contests
Fork Favorites
Fork In The Road
Golden Apple
Healthy Living
Make a Difference
Pros That Know
Pump Watch
Report It
Watch
CBS News Livestream
Eye On Terre Haute
Morning & Midday Interviews
Pet Saver
Pledge of Allegiance
Prime Real Estate
Television Schedule
About Us
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
News Team
Text Alerts
WTHI Jobs
Clear
Home
News
Local News
Crime
Education
Health
Indiana
Illinois
Southern Indiana
US & World
Video
Bicentennial
Campaign 2018
Weather
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Hey Kevin!
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radars
Tower Cams
Weather Blog
Sports
College
High School
Indiana State
Features
Off the Beaten Path
Community Calendar
Community Spotlight
Contests
Fork Favorites
Fork In The Road
Golden Apple
Healthy Living
Make a Difference
Pros That Know
Pump Watch
Report It
Watch
CBS News Livestream
Eye On Terre Haute
Morning & Midday Interviews
Pet Saver
Pledge of Allegiance
Prime Real Estate
Television Schedule
About Us
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
News Team
Text Alerts
WTHI Jobs
Erick Pedraza allegedly shoots out of car window
Erick Pedraza allegedly shoots out of car window
Posted: Thu Aug 30 14:57:31 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Aug 30 14:57:32 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex
Terre Haute
Clear
79°
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 81°
More Weather
Robinson
Clear
75°
Hi: 81° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 75°
More Weather
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
79°
Hi: 82° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 80°
More Weather
Rockville
Clear
79°
Hi: 79° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 81°
More Weather
Casey
Overcast
78°
Hi: 80° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 80°
More Weather
Brazil
Clear
79°
Hi: 80° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 81°
More Weather
Marshall
Clear
79°
Hi: 80° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 81°
More Weather
A Comfortable Overnight
Planner
Temps
Most Popular Stories
Homeless Samaritan suing couple who raised funds to help him
Semi driver pulling 43,000 lbs. of cement pulled over, allegedly driving drunk in Vigo County
UPDATE: Police cancel Amber Alert after missing Michigan children found safe, suspect in custody
Wolfe seeks change of plea to 'not guilty'
Police find stolen handgun during Terre Haute traffic stop
Sullivan County man behind bars on strangulation charges
New Illinois law allows medical marijuana pain prescriptions
Evansville prepares for Trump campaign rally
Excise police say Clinton teen had containers of pot in his car
'What the school corporation is doing is the right thing' National expert weighs in on new lice procedure for Vigo County Schools
Latest Video
Local business raises money to honor veterans
Riverfront Lofts ready for residents
Hunger in America, how does it impact us locally?
Make a Difference: The Girl Scouts
A tricky Friday? Kevin will break it down
Mildew found in building at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods
Semi crashes into car near I-70
Shahadey fighting for his police pension
United Methodist Village CEO resignation confirmed
Local food and beverage tax, what do the stores and restaurants think?
In Case You Missed It
Campus police share tips to staying safe
Flu shots already available in some locations
Cybersecurity concerns persist as Election Day nears
Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex
Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue
Organizer responds to concerns about after party
Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors
Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home
K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer
Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center