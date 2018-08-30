Clear

Thursday Afternoon Weather

Storm Team 10 Weather

Posted: Thu Aug 30 09:32:01 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Aug 30 09:32:01 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for Thursday Afternoon Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

humidity and a high right aroud 80. then, partly cloudy and cool tonight, a low at 66. another day of sun and clouds tomorrow, a little warmer with a high at 86. then, clouds increasing for your friday night, a low at 70. dry and hot on saturday, sunny with a high at 88. your afternoon with low humidity and a high right aroud 80. then, partly cloudy and cool tonight, a low at 66. another day of sun and clouds tomorrow, a little warmer with a high at 86. then, clouds increasing for your friday night, a low at 70. dry and hot on saturday, your afternoon with low humidity and a high right aroud 80. then, partly cloudy and cool tonight, a low at 66. another day of sun and clouds tomorrow, a little warmer with a high at 86. then, clouds increasing for your friday night, a low at 70. dry and hot on saturday, sunny with a high at 88. your afternoon with low humidity and a high right aroud 80. then, partly cloudy and cool tonight, a low at 66. another day of sun and clouds tomorrow, a little warmer with a high at 86. then, clouds increasing for your friday night, a low at 70. dry and hot on saturday, sunny with a high at 88. your afternoon with low humidity and a high right aroud 80. then, partly cloudy and cool tonight, a low at 66. another day of sun and clouds tomorrow, a little warmer with a high at 86. then, clouds increasing for your friday night, a low at 70. dry and hot on saturday, sunny with a high at 88. your afternoon with low humidity and a high right aroud 80. then, partly cloudy and cool tonight, a low at 66. another day of sun and clouds tomorrow, a little warmer with a high at 86. then, clouds increasing for your friday night, a low at 70. dry and hot on saturday, sunny with a high at 88. if you're heading to palestine, illinois for the your afternoon with low humidity and a high right aroud 80. then, partly cloudy and cool tonight, a low at 66. another day of sun and clouds tomorrow, a little warmer with a high at 86. then, clouds increasing for your friday night, a low at 70. dry and hot on saturday, your afternoon with low humidity and a high right aroud 80. then, partly cloudy and cool tonight, a low at 66. another day of sun and clouds tomorrow, a little warmer with a high at 86. then, clouds increasing for your friday night, a low at 70. dry and hot on saturday, sunny with a high at 88. your afternoon with low humidity and a high right aroud 80. then, partly cloudy and cool tonight, a low palestine, illinois for the palestine, illinois
Terre Haute
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 79°
Robinson
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 79°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 79°
Casey
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 79°
Brazil
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 79°
Marshall
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 79°
Sun and clouds plus cooler air!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Thursday Afternoon Weather

Image

Utah woman finds cleaning tablets in Starbucks drink

Image

Chicken and Noodle Fundraiser Dinner

Image

Evansville prepares for Trump visit Thursday

Image

High pressure will glance the area and pave the way for some sunshine to make a return to our sky.

Image

Meyers Leonard

Image

National Expert weighs in on new lice policy at school corporation

Image

THN girls golf

Image

THN Girls soccer

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cybersecurity concerns persist as Election Day nears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center