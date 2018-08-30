Speech to Text for Chicken and Noodle Fundraiser Dinner

christian home will be serving up some of the best chicken and noodles you have tasted. the meal will include chicken and noodles , green beans, cole slaw, bread and butter, dessert , and drink. make plans now to get yours for only $6.50 per meal! all of that spread will be available beginning at 10:00. but, let's say you are hungry long before 10:00. why not treat yourself to a homemade cinnamon roll, also made by our kids? those will be available to parade-goers before the fun ever begins. look for our little red wagons, pulled up and down the parade route. we'll make sure you're pleased with a yummy breakfast roll for only $1.50. need something to wash it down? how about a soda or water for $0.50! there are still more options! we'll have a bake sale tent set up at the park, too. take a little something home with you. everything offered at the bake sale is available for a free-will donation. and, provided they are available, you are welcome to purchase chicken and noodles by the pound as well. take them home with you for another meal later in the week. one more note about all the goodies available to you during the labor day holiday. . . if you just can't wait until monday for that cinnamon roll, we'll let you pick yours up early. swi by the oblong children's christian home between 4:00 and 6:00 pm on sunday, and we'll sell you as many as you would like from our school building on campus. you can go to bed sunday night knowing that breakfast is taken care of before you ever get to the palestine parade. all of the proceeds raised from this fundraiser will go to campus interest groups, providing children with opportunities