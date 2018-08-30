Speech to Text for High pressure will glance the area and pave the way for some sunshine to make a return to our sky.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and pleasant with a gentle NE breeze. High: 80° Thursday night: Partly cloudy. Low: 61° Friday: Partly cloudy and warmer. High: 86° Detailed Forecast: High pressure will glance the area and pave the way for some sunshine to make a return to our sky. It's originating north of the area and will shift some cooler air in the Valley for a few days. Enjoy it now because there's a warm front parked west of here. It's going to start heating things up just in time for the weekend. These changes will also bring a rain dynamic to the area Sunday through Wednesday. At this point, there is not a particular day that lights up as a soaker, so stay tuned.