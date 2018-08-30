Clear
High pressure will glance the area and pave the way for some sunshine to make a return to our sky.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and pleasant with a gentle NE breeze. High: 80° Thursday night: Partly cloudy. Low: 61°

Posted: Thu Aug 30 03:46:27 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Aug 30 03:47:43 PDT 2018

Thursday: Mostly sunny and pleasant with a gentle NE breeze. High: 80° Thursday night: Partly cloudy. Low: 61° Friday: Partly cloudy and warmer. High: 86° Detailed Forecast: High pressure will glance the area and pave the way for some sunshine to make a return to our sky. It's originating north of the area and will shift some cooler air in the Valley for a few days. Enjoy it now because there's a warm front parked west of here. It's going to start heating things up just in time for the weekend. These changes will also bring a rain dynamic to the area Sunday through Wednesday. At this point, there is not a particular day that lights up as a soaker, so stay tuned. Download our Alexa Skill now! Text alexa to 89031
Terre Haute
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 67°
Robinson
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 67°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 66°
Rockville
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 67°
Casey
Broken Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 67°
Brazil
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 67°
Marshall
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 67°
Sun and clouds plus cooler air!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

