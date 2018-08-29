Speech to Text for Meyers Leonard

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

basketball player to ever put on a maroons uniform..... the school has announced next friday, september 7th they'll be retiring the jersey of former robiinson star meyers leonard ....before the kickoff of the robinson-flora football game... the seven- footer helped the maroons win the 2010.....2a illinois state championship..... in 2012 the trail blazers took meyers 11th overall in the nba draft...in six nba seasons, the center has averaged five and a half points and 3.7 rebounds per game....