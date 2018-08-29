Speech to Text for National Expert weighs in on new lice policy at school corporation

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

good evening and thanks for joining us. it's a story we've been following for weeks now. many of you said you're very concerned about a procedure that allows students with lice to remain in class. the procedure was introduced to parents by vigo county schools earlier this month. continuning our coverage is news 10's alia blackburn. she has more on a local expert's take on the recent change. [b2]vigo co schools and lice-fronted pkg rov mon at 10 o'clock we introduced you to dr. marc lame -- a national expert. he explained that the no nit policy was not only ineffective -- but harmful. that's because it leads to misdiagnosis of lice and nits -- as well as unnecessary use of pesticides. we sat down with him to find out why he believes this new procedure -- is a good one. 40.42.07 "the no nit policy is that something thats being done away in a lot of school corporations throughout the country?" 59.40.11 "yes, the no nit policies basically have been going away for about 15 years." dr. marc lame says school districts across the country are "cutting ties" with no nit policies. one of the most recent is vigo county. the new procedure would allow students with live lice or nits -- to remain in class. 59.12.23 "what the school corporation is doing is the right thing." lame works with schools nationwide -- implementing pest control programs. he says advancements in science and research have proved the no-nit policy to be uneffective. but this new procedure -- he says -- will help eliminte the stigma and keep kids in class. 46.07.25 "parent concerns that we've heard one parent suggested that this new procedure puts on the responsibility on parents and students, more so the school corporation and school nurses as they're doing periodic checks on kids...what are your thoughts hearing that reaction?" 5.31.09 "if parents do their job and the school does their job, it's not that much more work." lame says early detection and intervention are major keys in the relationship... he says parents "should" be doing lice checks a home and simple forms of treatment. 3.27.11 "most lice are killed when people comb their hair and brush their hair, you can get rid of lice by physcially removing them.. they're not invisible." lame says using certain gels can suffocate and get rid of lice... other methods include using special shampoos with enzymes -- lice combs and blow dryers with heat. with a little more education and working together... he says many will see "ditching" the no-nit as a benefit in the long haul. 7.30.19 "people think well it worked for me when i was in school, so it's when i was in school, so it's gotta work for my kids and i dont want to be at risk... what i'm trying to say is that you're not at risk and your kids are not at risk and this is the right thing to do." lame says they've noticed "more" kids are getting lice outside of school. this includes activities -- sleepovers -- and even selfies when heads are close together. we have more insight from lame on our website... wthi- tv-dot-com. back to you. [b3]barry wolfe-main mon vo former youth basketball coach "barry