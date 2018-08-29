Clear

THN girls golf

Lady Patriots beat Vincennes Rivet and North Knox

Posted: Wed Aug 29 20:04:34 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Aug 29 20:04:35 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for THN girls golf

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

hosted vincennes rivet and north knox at hulman links... lilly waggoner on nine with a great approach shot....the vincennes rivet lady patriot would par the hole.... on eight...terre haute north's nikki bo-knee-uh getting work done with her iron as well..... she gets on the green on hole eight... the area has one of the best golfers in the state in grace waggoner....the vincennes rivet senior on the green on eight ..... grace shot a ridiculous one under 35 today to win low medalist.... terre haute north won the match by 15 strokes, with a team score of 191.... welcome back... argueable the biggest regular season football game in
Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 70°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 67°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 70°
Casey
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 70°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
A Cooler Night
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Meyers Leonard

Image

National Expert weighs in on new lice policy at school corporation

Image

THN girls golf

Image

THN Girls soccer

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

New Little Free Library set up at Deming Park

Image

Eagle Scout takes on big war memorial project

Image

Local company hosts job fair

Image

Staying safe on the Indiana State University campus

Image

Semi driver arrested driving drunk on I-70

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cybersecurity concerns persist as Election Day nears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center