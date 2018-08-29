Speech to Text for THN Girls soccer

haute north faced 18th ranked bloomington south... this was key conference indiana game for both schools ... second half....north star sasha thompson good on the penatly kick to give the lady patriots a one-nothing lead in the 57th minute... from there north's defense would take over....nothing was getting by goalee megan benefiel..... nice stop by the lady patriot... then off the corner kick....check out benefield....she's a scrapper....she gets in there and out battles the bloomington south players to get the ball..... the goal by sasha thompson turns out to be the difference, terre haute north wins one-nothing to pick up a big conference indiana victory...